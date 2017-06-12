DC bar remains closed after partial roof deck collapse

WASHINGTON — Uproar Lounge and Restaurant remains closed on orders of the D.C. building inspector following a partial collapse of the bar’s roof deck Sunday.

Firefighters say there were too many people on the gay bar’s deck when it partially collapsed. No one was hurt. Washington held its 42nd annual Pride Festival over the weekend, which features entertainment and celebration.

The building inspector has closed the club’s main building, at 639 Florida Ave. Northwest, and an adjoining building at 641 Florida Ave. Northwest, pending an evaluation by a structural engineer, said Matt Orlins, director of legislative and public affairs at the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs.

Orlins says the two buildings will not be reopened until it’s determined they are safe to be reoccupied.

The building inspector has launched an investigation because construction work was underway on the building, including work to expand the roof deck.

“There was permitted work going on and we’re investigating the cause of the collapse and whether there will be any citations for any infractions,” Orlins said.