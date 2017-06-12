800

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC bar remains closed…

DC bar remains closed after partial roof deck collapse

By Dick Uliano June 12, 2017 6:10 pm 06/12/2017 06:10pm
Share
The roof deck at the Uproar Lounge and Restaurant, on Florida Avenue Northwest, partially collapsed Sunday. No one was hurt, but the bar is still closed. (Courtesy D.C. Fire and EMS)

WASHINGTON — Uproar Lounge and Restaurant remains closed on orders of the D.C. building inspector following a partial collapse of the bar’s roof deck Sunday.

Firefighters say there were too many people on the gay bar’s deck when it partially collapsed. No one was hurt. Washington held its 42nd annual Pride Festival over the weekend, which features entertainment and celebration.

The building inspector has closed the club’s main building, at 639 Florida Ave. Northwest, and an adjoining building at 641 Florida Ave. Northwest, pending an evaluation by a structural engineer, said Matt Orlins, director of legislative and public affairs at the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs.

Orlins says the two buildings will not be reopened until it’s determined they are safe to be reoccupied.

The building inspector has launched an investigation because construction work was underway on the building, including work to expand the roof deck.

“There was permitted work going on and we’re investigating the cause of the collapse and whether there will be any citations for any infractions,” Orlins said.

Related Stories

Topics:
Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » DC bar remains closed…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

2017 Tony Awards

See photos from red carpet arrivals to the show's biggest moments from the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Washington, DC News