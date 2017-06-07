Washington, DC News

7 hurt in crash involving Metrobus in DC

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens June 5, 2017 1:23 pm 06/05/2017 01:23pm
The crash happened around noon at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Bryant Street in Northwest. (Courtesy D.C. Fire & EMS)

WASHINGTON — Seven people sustained minor injuries in a crash involving a Metrobus in D.C. Monday morning.

The crash happened around noon at the corner of Georgia Avenue and Bryant Street in Northwest, said D.C. Fire & EMS. Five adults and two children were transported to a nearby hospital, but the injuries aren’t believed to be that serious, D.C. fire officials tweeted.

Officials have not released information about what led to the crash.

Below is a map of the location of the incident:

