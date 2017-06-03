3 hurt after Megabus crashes into cars in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Three people were injured after a bus crashed into several vehicles in Northeast D.C.

The driver of a Megabus traveling eastbound on H Street lost control near the intersection of H and 7th streets around 11:30 a.m. Friday, police said. There were no passengers on the bus.

Police closed the 600 to 900 block of H street for several hours.

The injured persons were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the bus refused treatment.

The crash in under investigation.

