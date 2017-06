WASHINGTON — An exciting development at the U.S. National Arboretum in D.C Thursday morning.

A bald eaglet named Honor took off on her first flight. Honor is one of two eaglets hatched in March in the nest of parents Mr. President and The First Lady.

The other eaglet, named Glory, fledged the nest Monday.

A live webcam has been monitoring the family.

Watch video of Honor’s fledging:

