Washington Monument gets a gift from Ireland

“New stones are now accepted only in rare circumstances,” spokesman for the National Mall and Memorial Parks Mike Litterst said.
The tradition began in 1849, Litterst said, when the state of Alabama donated a decorative stone to be placed inside the monument to honor George Washington. Since then states, foreign countries and fraternal and civic organizations have made contributions.
In the spirit of the commemorative stones, the people of Ireland donated the plaque to mark the shared centennials of the founding of the National Park Service and the Easter Rising that led to Ireland’s independence.