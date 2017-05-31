Washington, DC News

The Latest: House panel issues subpoenas for Flynn, others

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 5:21 pm 05/31/2017 05:21pm
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Michael Flynn, then - President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for National Security Adviser arrives at Trump Tower in New York. Flynn will provide some documents to the Senate intelligence committee as part of its probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election. A person close to Flynn says that he will be turning over documents related to two of his businesses as well as some personal documents that the committee requested in May 2017. The person says that Flynn plans to produce documents by next week. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia’s influence in the 2016 election (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

The House intelligence committee is issuing subpoenas for several individuals, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn and President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as part of its investigation into Russian activities during last year’s election.

Subpoenas were approved Wednesday for Flynn and his company, Flynn Intel Group, and Cohen and his firm, Michael D. Cohen & Associates.

Reps. Mike Conaway and Adam Schiff, who are leading the committee’s probe, say the panel approved the subpoenas to compel certain individuals to testify and to obtain personal documents and business records. Cohen earlier rejected a House intelligence committee request for information.

___

3:40 p.m.

An associate of James Comey says the special counsel overseeing an investigation into possible Russian coordination with the Trump campaign has approved the former FBI director to testify before a Senate committee.

The associate wouldn’t discuss what Comey plans to tell the Senate intelligence committee. But the associate says Comey has received approval from special counsel Robert Mueller to make certain statements.

A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment. A spokeswoman for Sen. Richard Burr, the North Carolina Republican who chairs the committee, says the committee would welcome Comey’s testimony.

Congress is due back in session next week.

The Associated Press reported on May 19 that Comey had agreed to testify before the committee after Memorial Day.

The associate wasn’t authorized to discuss details of Comey’s testimony and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

— By Jake Pearson in New York.

___

3:44 a.m.

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn will provide documents to the Senate intelligence committee as part of its probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

The Associated Press has learned of Flynn’s cooperation that was the first signal that he and the Senate panel have found common ground.

Flynn’s decision Tuesday came as President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, rejected a House intelligence committee request for information. Former White House staffer Boris Epshteyn confirmed he has been contacted for information as part of the House investigation.

