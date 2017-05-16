Woman shot, killed by officers in Southwest DC was armed

WASHINGTON — D.C. police officers shot a woman near Southwest D.C.’s Bald Eagle Recreation Center Tuesday evening. She died later that night, according to NBC Washington.

It occurred just after 6:30 p.m., when authorities received a call of a car crash, followed by a call of an armed woman in the same area, the 100 block of Joliet Street Southwest.

When two officers arrived, police said, they confirmed that she was armed and shot her. WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports that officials say the woman has died.

Previously, she was reported to be conscious and breathing when she left the scene in an ambulance.

Given the shooting’s proximity to Bald Eagle, several children were nearby at the time.

“It’s a great rec center; got a great reputation,” said D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham during a news conference on the incident. “With this community, who is very supportive of the rec center, we hate to see something like this happen.”

Newsham did not say what else led up to the shooting nor whether the victim was warned before officers fired.

A Metrobus was nearby at the time of the shooting, Newsham said, and investigators plan to pull any helpful footage from its camera. The two officers involved will be interviewed and, following protocol, be put on administrative leave.

