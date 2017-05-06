Washington, DC News

6-year-old boy fatally struck in Southeast DC

By Teta Alim | @teta_alim May 17, 2017 10:53 pm 05/17/2017 10:53pm
WASHINGTON — A 6-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, police said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Livingston Road Southeast.

The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital, D.C. police Chief Peter Newsham said, and the driver is being interviewed.

“It’s unclear exactly the circumstances surrounding the accident, but I can tell you right now that we have tragically lost one of our kids, a 6-year-old boy,” Newsham said at a briefing.

There were also witnesses at the scene, he added.

Topics:
Chief Peter Newsham fatal crash Latest News Local News southeast dc Washington, DC News
Washington, DC News