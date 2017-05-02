2 men plead guilty in shooting of 27-year-old man in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Two men were sentenced to prison Friday for shooting and killing another man in Southeast D.C. last year, the Justice Department said in a news release.

30-year-old Anthony Wade of D.C. and his uncle, 47-year-old Antwain Bailey of Temple Hills, were sentenced on May 19 for the shooting that occurred in Southeast D.C. on March 9th, 2016.

The prosecutor’s statement said it started as an argument in an apartment between 30-year-old Anthony Wade and the 27-year-old victim, Aubrey Dansbury.

As the argument escalated into a fist fight outside the building, Wade’s uncle, Bailey, arrived.

During a pause in the fight, Bailey gave Wade a handgun, which Wade fired at Dansbury. He missed and the gun jammed.

Prosecutors said that Bailey took the gun from Wade, un-jammed it and handed it back.

Wade then fired repeatedly at Dansbury — even as he tried to take shelter inside a car.

Dansbury was hospitalized, but later died on March 17, 2016.

Wade was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Bailey was given 13 years.

Several people saw the incident, which lead to guilty pleas by Wade and Bailey.

WTOP’s Omama Altaleb contributed to this report.

