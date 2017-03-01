5:19 pm, March 1, 2017
69° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » White House staff told…

White House staff told to preserve Russia-related materials

By The Associated Press March 1, 2017 5:15 pm 03/01/2017 05:15pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House counsel’s office has instructed the president’s aides to preserve materials that could be connected to Russian interference in the 2016 election and related issues.

Three administration officials say a memo was sent to White House staff on Tuesday.

Last week, Senate Democrats asked the White House — as well as law enforcement agencies — to keep all materials involving contacts that Trump’s administration, campaign, transition team — or anyone acting on their behalf — had with Russian government officials or their associates. The Senate Intelligence Committee also made a similar request to the White House.

The three administration officials who confirmed that White House staffers were instructed to comply did so on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the counsel’s memo publicly.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Latest News Local News Washington, DC News White House
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » White House staff told…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

89th Academy Awards

The stars turned out for what would be a very memorable Oscar moment.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News