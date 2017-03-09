2:34 pm, March 9, 2017
72° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » White House says Trump…

White House says Trump believes CIA systems are outdated

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 2:19 pm 03/09/2017 02:19pm
Share
White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 9, 2017. Spicer answered questions about small businesses, the economy, the federal budget and other topics. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Sean Spicer says President Donald Trump has “grave concern” about the release of classified material and believes the systems at the CIA are outdated.

Spicer was responding Thursday to questions about WikiLeaks’ disclosure of thousands of documents that it says reveals details of the CIA’s cyberespionage toolkit.

The disclosure by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to be discussed at the president’s meeting later Thursday with CIA Director Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh).

Spicer wouldn’t comment on the documents released, but he says Trump thinks the CIA’s systems need updating.

Spicer also denounced Assange for his previous release of classified material, saying he has undermined U.S. national security in the past. Spicer says he leaves it to the Justice Department to comment on its “disposition of him.”

Topics:
Government News Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » White House says Trump…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News