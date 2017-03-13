5:12 am, March 13, 2017
30° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT Monday night’s Winter Storm Warning has expanded; includes greater portion of the WTOP listening area.

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Top Saudi prince to…

Top Saudi prince to meet Trump in White House visit

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 5:02 am 03/13/2017 05:02am
Share

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s second-in-line to the throne, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will meet President Donald Trump at the White House in the highest-level visit to Washington by a Saudi royal since November’s presidential election.

The kingdom’s royal court announced on Monday that the prince, who is also defense minister and King Salman’s son, would start his Washington visit on Thursday.

The statement said Prince Mohammed will meet with Trump and a number of U.S. officials to discuss “the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries and regional issues of mutual interest.”

No details were given on when he will meet Trump.

Saudi relations with Washington cooled under President Barack Obama after his administration secured a nuclear deal with regional rival Iran. Obama also openly criticized Gulf Arab countries.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Government News Latest News Local News Middle East News Washington, DC News White House World News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Top Saudi prince to…
Advertiser Content


WTOP Bracket Challenge

Register Today

Fill out your bracket for a chance to win great prizes and play against our WTOP VIPs.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News