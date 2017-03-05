9:57 am, March 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS White House demands probe over Obama power use

The Latest: White House demands probe over Obama power use

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 9:26 am 03/05/2017 09:26am
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks during his final presidential news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of having Trump's telephones ``wire tapped’’ during last year's election, but Trump isn’t offering any evidence or saying what prompted the allegation. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s claim that then-President Barack Obama had Trump’s telephones tapped during last year’s election (all times EST):

9:15 a.m.

The White House says it wants the congressional committees that are investigating Russian interference in last year’s U.S. presidential election to also examine whether “executive branch investigative powers” were abused in 2016.

That’s a reference to President Donald Trump’s claim in a series of Saturday tweets that former President Barack Obama had telephones at Trump Tower wiretapped.

Trump has offered no evidence or details to support his claim, and Obama’s spokesman has denied it.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says there’ll be no further White House comment until the committees conclude their work.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Congress News Government News Latest News Local News Washington, DC News White House
