2:23 pm, March 4, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Supporters gather for 'March…

Supporters gather for ‘March 4 Trump’ rallies around US

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 2:09 pm 03/04/2017 02:09pm
14 Shares
Supporters and opponents of president Donald Trump face off in front of the Ohio state house in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, March 4, 2017. The extraordinary clash of several hundred people in one of America's most closely-divided battleground states featured chanting and name-calling as well as opposing activists leaning in to try to hear each other out on the unconventional president. (AP photo/Julie Carr Smyth)

NEW YORK (AP) — Supporters of President Donald Trump are convening near Trump Tower, the Washington Monument and several other places around the country in marches to show their pride in his presidency.

Saturday’s “March 4 Trump” demonstrations are also intended to show unity in the face of what organizers call “a seditious fringe” aiming to sabotage his vision for the country.

A couple hundred supporters gathered in New York near Trump Tower, chanting “U-S-A.” One held a sign reading: “I am not a Democrat anymore.” Another read: “Yes he is our president.”

A rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus turned into a clash of words when Trump protesters shouted “No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA” over the supporters’ “U-S-A” chants.

Trump supporters have held rallies in recent weeks to counter demonstrations against him.

Topics:
Latest News Local News march 4 trump National News trump rally Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Supporters gather for 'March…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News