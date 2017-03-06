11:29 am, March 6, 2017
LIVE EVENT President Trump is expected to sign a new executive order banning travel from six Muslim-majority nations beginning about 11:30 a.m.

Congressman apologizes for crude joke about Kellyanne Conway

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 10:57 am 03/06/2017 10:57am
In this photo taken Feb. 27, 2017, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, on couch, as President Donald Trump meets with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La. has apologized for making a crude joke about Conway. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Louisiana congressman has apologized for making a crude joke about White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Democrat Cedric Richmond made the joke during a comedy routine at last week’s annual Washington Press Club Foundation congressional dinner. Citing the picture of Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office, Richmond said Conway looked “kind of familiar there in that position.”

The joke fell flat as the room full of journalists, congressional staffers and politicians audibly groaned.

Richmond initially defended the joke, saying he simply meant that Conway looked too comfortable. But Sunday night he issued a statement saying he apologizes to Conway and everyone who found his comments to be offensive.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
