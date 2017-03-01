8:22 am, March 4, 2017
1 injured in SE DC apartment fire

By Hanna Choi March 4, 2017 7:21 am 03/04/2017 07:21am
WASHINGTON — One person was critically injured in an apartment fire that broke out in Southeast D.C. Friday evening, officials said.

The fire happened in the 3800 block of V Street SE at a two story apartment building, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Authorities rescued one adult from a unit on the top floor and conducted CPR in an effort to revive the victim.

No other people were injured.

Officials have not identified the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

