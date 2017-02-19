Video: Eagle Cam captures The First Lady laying 1st egg of 2017

WASHINGTON — The first family of eagles are expecting this year after The First Lady laid an egg Sunday night at the U.S. National Arboretum.

It’s the eagle pair’s first egg of the year, after Mr. President and The First Lady raised two eaglets — known as Freedom and Liberty — last year. They raised one eaglet in 2015.

The new egg will be called DC4 and will hatch in about 35 days, according to the American Eagle Foundation. Eagles typically produce one to three eggs annually, so DC4 could be joined by others.

Those tuned in to the D.C. Eagle Cam, run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the American Eagle Foundation, had been expecting The First Lady and Mr. President to grow their family for more than a week now. Fans of the eagle couple can expect to see the pair incubate and protect the new egg from predators and the elements.

Last year, the D.C. Eagle Cam attracted more than 60 million views, the foundation said.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.