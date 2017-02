By The Associated Press

DINWIDDIE, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say no one was seriously injured when a tractor-trailer carrying salmon overturned on Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County.

Police said the truck went through a guardrail and onto its side early Sunday morning. Local media report it was hauling 27,000 pounds of salmon.

The left lane of the interstate was closed for cleanup, and authorities are investigating.