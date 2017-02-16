1:53 am, February 16, 2017
Trains, not drains: New Jersey lobbyists set to swamp DC

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 1:23 am 02/16/2017 01:23am
FILE- In this Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and his wife Mary Pat Christie watch as President Donald Trump signs House Joint Resolution 41 in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The state Chamber of Commerce’s 80th annual trip, nicknamed the “Walk to Washington” because rail riders generally pace the train’s corridors schmoozing and handing out business cards, on Thursday, Feb. 16, comes after a national election that hinged in part on repudiating insiders and establishment politics. Christie is set to deliver the keynote address to the gathering. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — It’s not exactly draining the swamp.

Some 1,000 lobbyists, business people and politicians are expected to ride a chartered Amtrak train from Newark, New Jersey, to Washington on Thursday for the state Chamber of Commerce’s 80th annual lobbying trip.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver the keynote address.

Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez and Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Smith also are set to speak to dinner attendees.

The event comes as President Donald Trump has vowed to “drain the swamp.” In his earliest days in the White House, he signed an order aimed at restricting administration officials from lobbying.

Trump didn’t win New Jersey, where voters are set to pick Christie’s successor in November, and the event is a big draw.

