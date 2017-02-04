Teen charged with robbing 2 cab drivers in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — A 14-year-old boy from the District of Columbia has been arrested and charged with the robbery of two cab drivers.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2jPmnWL ) that the boy was arrested Friday. Police say he was charged with armed robbery for an incident Tuesday in which a cab driver was robbed at gunpoint in northeast Washington.

Police say that in the second incident Friday the boy got into a cab at Union Station and asked to go to McKinley Technology High School. Police say the cab’s driver asked the teen to get out of his car after feeling uncomfortable but the boy refused. The driver instead got out. Police say the boy followed, demanded the man’s phone and after getting it drove off in the taxi.

