Sources: Newsham to be named DC police chief

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will name interim chief Peter Newsham the new head of the D.C. police force, sources confirm to WTOP.

Newsham had been serving as the interim chief since former chief Cathy Lanier stepped down in September.

Bowser is expected to make the announcement official at a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Newsham has been with the Metropolitan Police Department since 1989 and had been assistant chief of police since 2002 before being named interim chief.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.