Sources: Newsham to be named DC police chief

By Jack Moore February 23, 2017 9:22 am 02/23/2017 09:22am
Interim D.C. police chief Peter Newsham in the WTOP studios in 2016. (WTOP/Ginger Whitaker)

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will name interim chief Peter Newsham the new head of the D.C. police force,  sources confirm to WTOP.

Newsham had been serving as the interim chief since former chief Cathy Lanier stepped down in September.

Bowser is expected to make the announcement official at a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Newsham has been with the Metropolitan Police Department since 1989 and had been assistant chief of police since 2002 before being named interim chief.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report. 

 

Topics:
Latest News Local News peter newsham Washington, DC News
Latest

Washington, DC News