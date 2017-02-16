Senate to confirm Trump budget chief

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled Senate is poised to confirm President Donald Trump’s choice to run the White House budget office and is on track to give his controversial pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency a vote of confidence as well.

Mick Mulvaney, a tea party lawmaker from South Carolina, is set for a narrow confirmation to the budget office Thursday despite opposition from Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain.

McCain says Mulvaney has a “poor record on defense spending” that is “fundamentally at odds with President Trump’s commitment to rebuild our military.”

After Mulvaney’s confirmation, the Senate will turn to EPA nominee Scott Pruitt, the staunchly conservative Oklahoma attorney general. He should easily clear a procedural tally, but Maine Republican Susan Collins says she’ll oppose him on a subsequent confirmation vote.