Senate to confirm Trump budget chief

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 3:17 am 02/16/2017 03:17am
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2017 file photo, Budget Director-designate Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Budget Committee. Mulvaney has cleared a routine Senate hurdle. But at least two senior Republicans have voiced doubts about supporting him in a Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, confirmation vote. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-controlled Senate is poised to confirm President Donald Trump’s choice to run the White House budget office and is on track to give his controversial pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency a vote of confidence as well.

Mick Mulvaney, a tea party lawmaker from South Carolina, is set for a narrow confirmation to the budget office Thursday despite opposition from Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain.

McCain says Mulvaney has a “poor record on defense spending” that is “fundamentally at odds with President Trump’s commitment to rebuild our military.”

After Mulvaney’s confirmation, the Senate will turn to EPA nominee Scott Pruitt, the staunchly conservative Oklahoma attorney general. He should easily clear a procedural tally, but Maine Republican Susan Collins says she’ll oppose him on a subsequent confirmation vote.

Congress News Government News Latest News Local News Money News Washington, DC News
Washington, DC News