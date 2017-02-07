2:44 pm, February 7, 2017
Md. man charged with striking, killing pedestrian on U Street

By WTOP Staff February 7, 2017 12:30 pm 02/07/2017 12:30pm
WASHINGTON — A Bowie man was arrested on multiple charges for hitting and killing a woman as she crossed U Street late Monday night.

The driver was identified as David Jones, 36. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of a collision and driving under the influence, D.C. police said on Tuesday.

Police said Carolyn Ellis, 65, of Clinton, Maryland, was struck as she crossed U Street at 10th Street NW about 10:45 p.m. She was walking in what police described as a controlled crosswalk.

Ellis was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said that a black, 2016 Nissan Versa speeding in the 900 block of U street struck Ellis. The Versa sustained damage to the front bumper, front windshield and both side view mirrors. Police canvassed the area in search of the vehicle and driver and arrested Jones.

