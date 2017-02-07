2:45 pm, February 7, 2017
65° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Additions to Washington Monument…

Additions to Washington Monument go beyond elevator repairs (Photos)

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP February 7, 2017 5:13 am 02/07/2017 05:13am
Share

While the Washington Monument is closed for repairs to its elevator, crews will get to work on a new visitor center and geothermal wells for the popular tourist attraction.

WASHINGTON — It’s an engineering double punch: While the Washington Monument is closed for repairs to its elevator, crews will get to work on a new visitors center and geothermal wells for the popular tourist attraction.

The goal of the National Park Service is to have the new visitors screening facility ready when the monument reopens.

“They want to start this. The whole impetus for this kind of happening now is because of the closure of the Washington Monument,” said Carlton Hart, an urban designer with the National Capital Planning Commission.

The screening facility currently set up was meant to be temporary.  See the plan for the new facility on the planning commission’s website.

“It really was intended to be an element that can be reversible — something that would be permanent, but if they found they didn’t really need to use it or need to have screenings at some point in the future, they’d be able to remove it,” Hart said.

While the park service can begin finding a crew to complete the modern glass structure, there’s an additional project going on 220 feet to its east: Visitors will soon see crews digging 60 geothermal wells to heat and cool the monument and its new extension.

Editor’s note: This story has been changed to reflect an accurate distance of the geothermal wells from the monument.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Latest News Living News Local News megan cloherty national capital planning commission national mall Travel News washington monument Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Additions to Washington Monument…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Black history: DC's movers and shakers
Lady Gaga during Super Bowl Halftime
Local hotels among nation's best
Today in History: Feb. 7
Super Bowl ads
Super Bowl 51
Renovations that do and don't pay off
10 underrated cruise destinations for 2017
Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows (worst to best)
Romantic recipes for Valentine's Day
Photos: 2017 SAG Awards
Immigration, refugee ban protests
44th annual March for Life
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land'
How did Trump's inauguration crowd size compare?
Women’s March on Washington
Inside Obamas' new home
Past inaugurations
Celebrity birthdays Feb. 5-11
2017 local deaths of note