5:25 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Melania Trump announces first…

Melania Trump announces first staff pick, her chief of staff

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017 8:36 pm 02/01/2017 08:36pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Melania Trump has named the first member of her White House team, choosing Lindsay Reynolds as her chief of staff.

Reynolds will oversee operations in the White House East Wing, where the first lady operation is traditionally based.

Mrs. Trump says in a statement that Reynolds has more than 14 years of experience in political fundraising and event management. She also served in the White House under President George W. Bush.

The first lady also acknowledges the slow pace of building her staff. She says creating a professional and highly experienced team “will take time to do properly.”

Reynold says in the same statement that she’s working on updates and renovations to the White House public tour route, which has been closed temporarily.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Melania Trump announces first…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News