Md. police chase stolen car, find similar vehicle on fire in DC

WASHINGTON — A police chase that started with a report of a stolen vehicle in Maryland appears to have ended in D.C. with a car matching its description on fire.

Bladensburg police said they received a report of people breaking into a car on 51st Street near Annapolis Road at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw the vehicle trying to get away.

The suspect vehicle struck a patrol car and then nearly hit a police officer who was on foot. Two Bladensburg police officers shot at the suspect vehicle.

No officers were hurt, and police do not know if any of the suspects were injured. A pursuit followed, but officers lost sight of the stolen car.

A short time later, a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car was found burning in the 3700 block of Jay Street NE in the District, right off D.C. 295. Investigators are working to determine if it was the same car.

The officers who fired shots at the car have been placed on routine administrative leave while Prince George’s County police investigate the incident, which Bladensburg police say is typical for events of this nature.

Investigators do not have a description of any of the suspects, and they are uncertain how many people were possibly involved.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact either the Bladensburg Police Department at 301-864-6080 or the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-772-4925.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477), by texting “PGPD” and your message to CRIMES (274637); or by submitting information online at the PG Crime Solvers website.

