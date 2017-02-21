GW: Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth to speak at graduation

WASHINGTON (AP) — George Washington University says Sen. Tammy Duckworth will deliver the commencement address for the school in May.

The school announced Tuesday that Duckworth will be the speaker at the ceremony May 21 on the National Mall.

Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois, earned a master’s degree in international affairs from George Washington University in 1992. She earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Hawaii.

She was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving two terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.