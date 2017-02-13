12:18 pm, February 13, 2017
44° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT High Wind Warning in effect until 6 p.m. Monday from the National Weather Service for D.C. area.
LIVE EVENT President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hold a news conference around 2 p.m. Listen live.

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Faking it: Jake Tapper…

Faking it: Jake Tapper writing debut novel

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 12:00 pm 02/13/2017 12:00pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Tapper is working on a book that you could call fake news: It’s his debut novel.

The CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent has a thriller scheduled to come out in the summer of 2018, Little, Brown and Company told The Associated Press on Monday. The novel is called “The Hellfire Club,” set in Washington, D.C., in 1954. The story centers on a young congressman from New York, his zoologist wife and the mysterious car accident that takes them to an “underworld of secret deals” and “secret societies.”

Tapper said in a statement that his book would feature such historical figures as President Dwight Eisenhower, Sen. Joe McCarthy and then-Vice President Richard Nixon. His previous books include the nonfiction works “The Outpost” and “Down & Dirty.”

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Government News Latest News Local News Money News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Faking it: Jake Tapper…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News