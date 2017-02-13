Faking it: Jake Tapper writing debut novel

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Tapper is working on a book that you could call fake news: It’s his debut novel.

The CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent has a thriller scheduled to come out in the summer of 2018, Little, Brown and Company told The Associated Press on Monday. The novel is called “The Hellfire Club,” set in Washington, D.C., in 1954. The story centers on a young congressman from New York, his zoologist wife and the mysterious car accident that takes them to an “underworld of secret deals” and “secret societies.”

Tapper said in a statement that his book would feature such historical figures as President Dwight Eisenhower, Sen. Joe McCarthy and then-Vice President Richard Nixon. His previous books include the nonfiction works “The Outpost” and “Down & Dirty.”