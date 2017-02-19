8:04 pm, February 19, 2017
Elderly woman charged with murder after DC slaying

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 7:24 pm 02/19/2017 07:24pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say a 76-year-old woman has been charged with murder in the beating death of a 63-year-old man in Washington.

District of Columbia police say Thomasine Bennett was charged Saturday with first-degree murder while armed in the death of Walter Mack Clark.

Police say Clark was found unconscious inside a home on Friday. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police say Bennett was arrested on Friday and charged with assault with intent to kill. After an autopsy revealed that Clark died of blunt force trauma, the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder.

A police report shows that Bennett told officers that she hit the victim with a bat.

Bennett’s public defender did not immediately return a message on Sunday.

Topics:
crime homicide Latest News Local News murder Thomasine Bennett Walter Mack Clark Washington, DC News
