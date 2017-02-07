DC Police: Robbery suspect shot when he refused to drop gun

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say police shot a robbery suspect who refused to drop a gun in southeast Washington, D.C.

Interim Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference that a man with a gun robbed a woman Tuesday morning. Other people pursued the man and flagged down officers. He says officers saw the gun and told the man to drop it before at least one of the officers opened fire.

Newsham says the man was in serious but stable condition as of late Tuesday morning. He says as far as police know, the man didn’t fire his gun. He did not describe the races of the people involved.

Metropolitan Police spokeswoman Margarita Mikhaylova says the officers did have their body cameras activated.