DC fire officials: Fatal blaze intentionally set

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fire officials say a fatal fire at a northeast Washington home last week was intentionally set, but may not be arson.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2jXuAf7 ) that firefighters found the body of 66-year-old Awlachew Ayele after extinguishing an early morning blaze on Jan. 26.

Doug Buchanan, a D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Service Department spokesman, says the fire has been ruled incendiary. That means investigators believe the blaze was intentionally set, but isn’t necessarily arson, which would mean it was set with criminal intent.

D.C. police say the case remains under investigation and the cause of death for Ayele is pending from the medical examiner’s office.

It was not clear whether Ayele lived at the house.