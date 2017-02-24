5:10 pm, February 24, 2017
Comey faces pressure as White House fights Russia reports

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 5:01 pm 02/24/2017 05:01pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director James Comey is again in a familiar spot these days — the middle of political tumult.

As a high-ranking Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration, he clashed with the White House over a secret surveillance program.

Years later as head of the FBI, he incurred the ire of Hillary Clinton supporters for public statements on an investigation into her emails.

Now, Comey is facing new political pressure as White House officials are encouraging him to follow their lead by publicly recounting private FBI conversations in an attempt to dispute reports about connections between the Trump administration and Russia.

It’s an unusual position for a crime-fighting organization with a vaunted reputation for independence. Yet Comey is known for an unshaking faith in his own moral compass.

