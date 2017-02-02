5:18 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » College Football National Signings

College Football National Signings

By The Associated Press February 2, 2017 12:16 am 02/02/2017 12:16am
Share
HAWAII

Hawaii

Marcus Armstrong-Brown, wr, 6-3, 195, Diablo Valley College

Donovan Dalton, wr, 6-3, 205, Saguaro HS, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Jeremie Dominique, cb, 6-1, 193, Spartiates Vieux Montréal, Montreal, Canada

Jay Dominique, db, 6-2, 195, Montreal/Old Montreal Cégep

Eugene Ford, db, 6-2, 190, Los Angeles/University HS

Akil Francisco, cb, 6-1, 160, Encinal HS, Alameda, Calif.

Emil Graves, ol, 6-3, 275, Fullerton College

Kade Greeley, te, 6-5, 220, Vista Murrieta HS, Murrieta, Calif.

Hekili Keliiliki, rb, 6-2, 225, Bentonville, Ark./Bentonville HS

Brandon Kipper, ot, 6-6, 280, Columbia HS, Nampa, Idaho

Josaiah Maama, de, 6-3, 240, The Kings Academy, Sunnyvale, Calif.

Damario Mclean, cb, 6-2, 185, Elk Grove HS, Elk Grove, Calif.

Anthony Mermea, dt, 6-2, 270, Vista Murrieta HS, Murrieta, Calif.

Isaia Mullen, wr, 6-4, 190, Madison HS, Portland, Ore.

Kalepo Naotala, dl, 6-3, 280, Newport News, Va./Menchville HS

Penei Pavihi, ilb, 6-2, 220, Tafuna HS, Pago Pago, American Somoa

Manu Rasmussen, db, 6-0, 185, Riverside CC

Miles Reed, rb, 5-9, 190, Centennial HS, Corona, Calif.

Doug Russell, de, 6-5, 270, O’Dea HS, Seattle, Wash.

Paul Scott, olb, 6-2, 200, McClymonds Senior HS, Oakland, Calif.

Drake Stallworth, wr, 6-1, 183, Folsom HS, Folsom, Calif.

Blessman Taala, de, 6-1, 250, Faga’Itua HS, Pago Pago, American Somoa

Jamie Tago, dl, 6-3, 260, Garden City College

Micah Vanterpool, ol, 6-6, 285, Phoenix, Ariz./Central HS

IOWA

Drake

Alec Austin, dl, 6-4, 220, Nolan Catholic HS, Fort Worth, Texas

Alec Austin, dl, 6-4, 220, Nolan Catholic, Fort Worth, Texas

Mark Bach, ol, 6, 249, Barrington HS, Barrington, Ill

Mark Bach, ol, 6-0, 249, Barrington HS, Barrington, Ill.

Tyler Barrett, ol, 6-5, 260, Lake Travis HS, Austin Texas

Tyler Barrett, ol, 6-5, 260, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas

Bryce Bemer, db, 5-11, 157, North Cedar HS, Mechanicsville, Iowa

Bryce Bemer, db, 5-11, 157, North Cedar HS, Mechanicsburg, Iowa

Brady Bjorkman, wr, 6-1, 195, San Juan Hills HS, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Brady Bjorkman, wr, 6-1, 195, San Juan Hills HS, San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

Max Duchow, qb, 6-1, 184, Kettle Moraine HS, Wales Wis.

Mac Duchow, qb, 6-1, 184, Kettle Moraine HS, Wales, Wis.

Dawson Evans, db, 5-11, 192, Heritage HS, Edmond, Okla.

Dawson Evans, db, 5-11, 192, Heritage Hall, Edmond, Okla.

Armando Fitz Jr., lb, 6-1, 225, Fort Worth Christian HS, Fort Worth Texas

Armando Fitz Jr., lb, 6-1, 225, Fort Worth Christian, Fort Worth, Texas

Zachary Genrich, wr, 5-11, 195, Mukwonago HS, Mukwonago, Wis.

Zachary Genrich, wr, 5-11, 195, Mukwonago HS, Mukwonago, Wis.

Grant Gossling, hb, 6-0, 217, Johnston HS, Johnston, Iowa

Gant Gossling, hb, 6-0, 217, Johnston HS, Johnston, Iowa

Joseph Harkins, ath, 6-3, 210, Earlham Community HS, Earlham, Iowa

Joseph Harkins, ath, 6-3, 210, Earlham HS, Earlham, Iowa

Corden Harrington, db, 6-2, 170, Coweta HS, Coweta, Oklah.

Corden Harrington, db, 6-2, 170, Coweta HS, Coweta, Okla.

Braeden Hartwig, rb, 5-10, 191, Lincoln Southwest HS, Lincoln, Neb

Braeden Hartwig, rb, 5-10, 191, Lincoln Southwest HS, Lincoln, Neb.

Max Johnson, dl, 6-3, 245, Xavier HS, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Max Johnson, dl, 6-3, 245, Cedar Rapids Xavier, HS, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Ryan Kriceri, te, 6-2, 200, Metea Valley HS, Aurora, Ill.

Ryan Kriceri, te, 6-2, 200, Metea Valley HS, Aurora, Ill.

Will Kulick, lb, 6-3, 200, Regis Jesuit HS, Aurora, Colo.

Will Kulick, lb, 6-3, 230, Regis Jesuit HS, Aurora, Colo

Noah Larson, db, 6-2, 190, Winterset HS, Winterset Iowa

Noah Larson, db, 6-2, 190, Winterset HS, Winterset, Iowa

Ryan Lieb, ol, 6-5, 265, Deerfield HS, Deerfield, Ill.

Ryan Lieb, ol, 6-5, 265, Deerfield HS, Deerfield, Ill.

Chance May, olb, 6-1, 210, Rockhurst HS, Kansas City, Mo.

Jorin McGuire, ol, 6-4, 295, Muskego HS, Muskego, Wis.

Jorin McGuire, ol, 6-4, 295, Muskego HS, Musketo, Wis.

Ben Neinhuis, qb, 6-2, 200, Oconomowoc HS, Oconomowoc, Wis.

Ben Nienhuis, qb, 6-2, 200, Oconomowoc HS, Oconomowoc, Wis.

Jeran Proctor, db, 5-11, 166, Johnston HS, Johnston, Iowa

Jeran Proctor, db, 5-11, 166, Johnston HS, Johnston, Iowa

Jacob Richard, dl, 6-3, 215, St. Thomas More, Champaign, Ill.

Jacob Richard, dl, 6-3, 215, St. Thomas More HS, Champaigh, Ill.

Cross Robinson, rb, 6-0, 205, Naperville North HS, Naperville, Ill.

Cross Robinson, rb, 6-0, 205, Naperville North HS, Naperville, Ill.

Alex Rogers, db, 6-1, 185, Case HS, Racine, Wis.

Alex Rogers, db, 6-1, 185, Case HS, Racine, Wis.

Terry Saul III, db, 5-10, 170, Pleasant Valley HS, Bettendorf, Iowa

Terry Saul III, db, 5-10, 170, Pleasant Valley HS, Bettendorf, Iowa

Andrew Shafis, LB, 6-2, 199, Prospect HS, Mount Prospect, Ill.

Andrew Shafis, lb, 6-2, 199, Prospect HS, Mount Prospect, Ill.

Dalton Taylor, wr, 6-6, 220, Scotus Central Catholic HS, Columbus, Neb.

Dalton Taylor, wr, 6-6, 220, Scotus Central Catholic, Columbus, Neb.

Iowa

Kyshaun Bryan, rb, 5-10, 210, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Djimon Colbert, db, 6-1, 215, Bishop Miege HS, Shawnee Mission, Kan.

Jacob Coons, te, 6-3, 220, Solon Junior-Senior HS, Solon, Iowa

Max Cooper, wr, 6-0, 175, Catholic Memorial HS, Waukesha, Wis.

Trey Creamer, ath, 6-0, 175, Cartersville HS, Cartersville, Ga.

Levi Duwa, de, 6-3, 235, Mid-Prairie HS, Wellman, Iowa

A.J. Epenesa, de, 6-5, 270, Edwardsville HS, Edwardsville, Ill.

Ryan Gersonde, p, 6-4, 185, Marquette University HS, Milwaukee, Wis.

Matt Hankins, db, 6-1, 170, Marcus HS, Flower Mound, Texas

Camron Harrell, db, 5-10, 181, Bradley-Bourbonnais C HS, Bradley, Ill.

Mark Kallenberger, ol, 6-6, 260, Bettendorf HS, Bettendorf, Iowa

Ivory Kelly-Martin, rb, 5-11, 195, Oswego East, Oswego, Ill.

Coy Kirkpatrick, ol, 6-5, 270, Madrid HS, Madrid, Iowa

Peyton Mansell, qb, 6-3, 210, Belton HS, Belton, Texas

Henry Marchese, wr, 6-3, 190, Adlai E. Stevenson HS, Lincolnshire, Ill.

Daviyon Nixon, dl, 6-5, 290, Indian Trail Academy, Kenosha, Wis.

Brandon Smith, wr, 6-3, 205, Lake Cormorant HS, Lake Cormorant, Miss.

Geno Stone, db, 6-0, 195, New Castle SHS, New Castle, Pa.

Joshua Turner, db, 6-0, 180, American Heritage School, Delray Beach, Fla.

Nate Wieland, lb, 6-1, 220, Iowa City HS, Iowa City, Iowa

Tristan Wirfs, ol, 6-5, 315, Mount Vernon HS, Mount Vernon, Iowa

Iowa State

Jacob Bolton, ol, 6-5, 310, Blessed Trinty Catholic, Roswell, Ga

Richard Bowens III, db, 6-1, 175, St. Mary Preparatory School, Orchard Lake, Mich.

Dave Dawson, ol, 6-3, 330, Cass Tech, Detroit, Mich

Angel Dominguez, de, 6-4, 255, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Overland Park, Kan.

Matthew Eaton, wr, 6-4, 205, Pascagoula/Temple/Pearl RiverCC (Miss)

Robert Hudson, ol, 6-7, 333, Walled Lake Western HS, Walled Lake, Mich.

Josh Johnson, wr, 5-11, 170, Central Arkansas Christian, Little Rock, Ark.

Keontae Jones, db, 5-11, 175, Colerain, Cincinnati, Ohio

Alex Kleinow, ol, 6-5, 275, West Senior HS, Iowa City, Iowa

Charlie Kolar, te, 6-6, 245, Norman HS North, Norman, Okla.

Matt Leo, dl, 6-7, 265, St. Michael’s/Arizona Western CC, Az

Ray Lima, dt, 6-3, 310, Torrence West/El Camino CC, Calif.

Devon Moore, qb, 6-3, 210, West HS, Waterloo, Iowa

John Nagel, Ath, 6-5, 222, West Delaware HS, Manchester, Iowa

Colin Newell, ol, 6-4, 270, Ames HS, Ames, Iowa

Jeff Nogaj, ol, 6-4, 324, Johnstown-Monroe, Ohio

Garrett Owens, pk, 5-8, 180, Arroyo Grande, Calif.

Tucker Robertson, dl, 6-2, 274, Grace Brethren Jr Sr HS, Simi Valley, Calif.

Kahliel Rogers, ol, 6-3, 315, Eastern Christian Academy, Elkton, Md

Dan Sichterman, de, 6-2, 235, Kings HS, Kings Mills, Ohio

O.J. Tucker, db, 6-1, 200, Vanguard HS, Ocala, Fla.

Orien Vance, lb, 6-1, 232, George Washington HS, Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Northern Iowa

Jared Brinkman, dl, 6-1, 275, Regina HS, Iowa City, Iowa.

Jaylen Campbell, db, 6-1, 192, Catholic Memorial HS, Milwaukee, Wis.

Terrell Carey, wr, 6-2, 195, Madison West HS, Madison, Wis.

Tayshaun Cooper, wr, 5-11, 180, Waterloo West HS, Waterloo, Iowa

Jake Crozier, ol, 6-6, 345, Twin Cedars HS, Harvey Iowa

Bryce Flater, lb, 6-1, 215, Grundy Center HS, Grundy Center, Iowa

Brock Hadacheck, lb, 6-4, 210, Union HS, Dysart, Iowa

Jacob Keller, qb, 6-4, 195, Fenwick HS, Aurora, Ill.

Chris Kolarevic, lb, 6-1, 220, St. Francis HS, Traverse City, Mich

Suni Lane, wr, 6-4, 195, Bettendorf HS, Bettendorf, Iowa

Jacob Leonarf, ol, 6-3, 300, Sunrise Mountain HS, Peoria, Ariz.

Nate Murphy, ppk, 6-2, 160, Valley HS, West Des Moines, Iowa

Bedale Naba, fb, 6, 265, Valley HS, West Des Moines, Iowa

Mason Neisen, ol, 6-4, 315, Denver HS, Denver Iowa

Justin Peine, ol, 6-6, 290, Prairie View HS, Parker, Kan.

Trevor Penning, ol, 6-6, 270, Newman Catholic HS, Clear Lake Iowa

Nick Simpson, ls, 5-11, 228, Dowling Catholic HS, Des Moines, Iowa

Alphonso Soke, rb, 5-10, 185, Muscatine HS, Muscatine, Iowa

Erik Sorensen, ol, 6-6, 304, Waukee HS, Waukee, Iowa

John Sullivan, qb, 6-1, 180, Clinton HS, Clinton, Iowa

Kendrick Suntken, lb, 6-2, 240, Hampton-Dumont HS, Hampton, Iowa

Isaiah Trousil, ath, 5-11, 180, West Burlington HS, Burlington, Iowa

Riley Van Wyhe, lb, 6-2, 210, Central Lyon HS, Rock Rapids, Iowa

Matthew Vanderslice, te, 6-8, 240, Northwest HS, Olathe, Kan.

John Yount, ol, 6-3, 280, Ankeney Centennial HS, Ankeny, Iowa

IDAHO

Boise State

Drake Beasley, rb, 5-11, 185, La Canada HS, La Canada, Calif.

Breydon Boyd, ilb, 6-4, 215, Katy HS, Katy, Texas

Jermani Brown, ath, 5-11, 170, Midlothian HS, Midlothian, Va.

Damon Cole, wr, 6-0, 175, El Cerrito Senior HS, El Cerrito, Calif.

Chase Cord, qb, 6-4, 185, Sunrise Mountain HS, Peoria, Ariz.

Marques Evans, s, 6-1, 180, Newbury Park HS, Newbury Park, Calif.

Octavius Evans, wr, 6-2, 198, Center HS, Center, Texas

Tyreque Jones, cb, 6-3, 190, San Gorgonio HS, San Bernardino, Calif.

Roman Kafentzis, s, 6-2, 200, Mater Dei HS, Santa Ana, Calif.

Kekaula Kaniho, cb, 5-11, 170, Kahuku HS, Kahuku, Hawaii

Aisa Kelemete, de, 6-4, 225, Highland Senior HS, Pocatello, Idaho

Isiah Moore, ol, 6-5, 285, Mesa CC, Mesa, Ariz.

Ezekiel Noa, ilb, 6-0, 220, Helix HS, La Mesa, Calif.

John Ojukwu, ot, 6-6, 285, Boise Senior HS, Boise, Idaho

Rathen Ricedorff, qb, 6-1, 200, Mesa CC, Mesa, Ariz.

Cartrell Thomas, wr, 5-9, 160, Lancaster HS, Lancaster, Texas

Riley Whimpey, lb, 6-2, 210, San Clemente HS, San Clemente, Calif.

Michael Young, cb, 6-0, 205, Dodge City CC, Dodge City, Kan.

Idaho

Harrison Ashby, te, 6-5, 220, Capital HS, Boise, Idaho

Zach Borisch, qb, 6-1, 191, Kamiakin HS, Kennewick, Wash.

Seth Carnahan, ol, 6-7, 255, Sumner HS, Sumner, Wash.

Tyrese Dedmon, cb, 6-0, 160, Antelope Valley HS, Lancaster, Calif.

Nate DeGraw, dl, 6-3, 235, Post Falls HS, Post Falls, Idaho

Christian Ellliss, lb, 6-3, 215, Valor Christian, Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Cutrell Haywood, wr, 6-0, 190, Stagg HS, Stockton, Calif.

Jalen Hoover, cb, 5-9, 143, Northwest Rankin HS, Flowood, Miss.

Roshaun Johnson, rb, 5-11, 225, Desert Edge HS, Goodyear, Ariz.

Dylan Korte, ol, 6-8, 305, Casa Grande HS, Petaluma, Calif.

Dylan Lemle, ath, 6-0, 170, Augustus Hawkins, Los Angeles, Calif.

Maxim Moore, og, 6-3, 300, Eagle HS, Eagle, Idaho

Wyryor Noil, ath, 5-11, 180, Madison HS, Portland, Ore.

Tyrece Parker, cb, 6-2, 180, Coffeyville CC

Colton Richardson, qb, 6-5, 230, Lewiston Senior HS, Lewiston, Idaho

Idaho State

Isaiah Brimmer, wr, 6-4, 200, Kamiakin HS, Kennewick, Wash.

Chase Downs, de, 6-2, 190, Middleton HS, Caldwell, Idaho

Caleb Eldred, ol, 6-5, 294, Camas HS, Washougal, Wash.

Trey Green, cb, 5-9, 154, Diamond Ranch HS, Diamond Bar, Calif.

DJ Hagler, lb, 6-0, 183, Middleton HS, Middleton, Idaho

Bryon Leckington, lb, 6-0, 187, Shelley HS, Shelley, Idaho

Aren Manu, ilb, 6-1, 240, Highland Senior HS, Pocatello, Idaho

Tracey Reynolds, wr, 6-4, 195, Lakes HS, Lakewood, Wash.

David Rowe, de, 6-5, 211, Madison HS, Rexburg, Idaho

Connor Stanford, ol, 6-5, 232, Sugar Salem HS, Sugar City, Idaho

Pake Taylor, ol, 6-5, 282, Sprague HS, Othello, Wash.

Bryson Toles, cb, 6-2, 175, Damonte Ranch HS, Reno, Nev.

Jack-Eli Tufono, te, 6-4, 245, Punahou School, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jake Wilkerson, ol, 6-2, 265, Rocky Mountain HS, Meridian, Idaho

ILLNOIS

Eastern Illinois

Marcus Bornslater, Jr., s, 6-3, 185, Crossett HS, Crossett, Ark.

Johari Branch, ol, 6-3, 295, Phillips High School, Chicago, Ill.

Rodarrius Brooks, rb, 5-11, 205, Huffman HS, Birmingham, Ala.

Edwyn Brown, wr, 6-6, 180, Althoff Catholic HS, Belleville, Ill.

Kylan Cole, de, 6-3, 245, Carmel HS, Zionsville, Ind.

D’Mitri George, de, 6-3, 240, Lafayette Central Catholic, Lafayette, Ind.

Alexander Hollins, wr, 6-1, 172, Copiah Lincoln CC, Yazoo City, Miss.

Austin Johnson, olb, 6-3, 225, St. Petersburg HS, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Jalen Johnson, wr, 6-2, 180, Owasso HS, Owasso, Okla.

Dytarious Johnson, lb, 6-1, 215, Alabama Prep, Prattville, Ala.

Jonathon McCoy, te, 6-8, 210, Camden Fairview HS, Camden, Ark.

Ryan Ramirez, te, 6-5, 250, SE Louisiana, Pomona, Calif.

Xander Richards, wr, 6-4, 185, Burleson Centennial HS, Burleson, Texas

Mario Rodrigues, ls, 6-1, 220, Lincoln-Way Central HS, New Lenox, Ill.

Courtney Rowell, rb, 6-2, 185, St. Joseph HS, South Bend, Ind.

Jose Sanchez, ol, 6-4, 280, Westchester Saint Joseph, Chicago, Ill.

Matt Severino, k/p, 5-10, 165, Springfield HS, Springfield, Ill.

Ben Soloman, ol, 6-2, 285, Bishop Chatard HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Levi Watson, dl, 6-5, 285, Itasca CC, Aurora, Colo.

Aaron Woods, dl, 6-3, 245, Hinsdale South HS, Chicago, Ill.

Illinois

Tony Adams, cb, 6-0, 184, St. Louis University HS, St. Louis, Mo.

Ravon Bonner, rb, 6-0, 210, Sycamore HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Larry Boyd, og, 6-5, 332, Trinity Catholic HS, St. Louis, Mo.

Owen Carney, de, 6-4, 229, Miami Central HS, Miami, Fla.

Dawson DeGroot, db, 6-2, 180, Ft. Myers HS, Ft. Myers, Fla.

Louis Dorsey, wr, 6-6, 220, Jean Ribault HS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Mike Epstein, rb, 6-0, 185, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Carmoni Green, wr, 6-1, 192, Miami Central HS, Miami, Fla.

Kendrick Green, dt, 6-2, 275, Peoria HS, Peoria, Ill.

Nate Hobbs, cb, 6-0, 170, Male HS, Louisville, Ky.

James Knight, qb, 5-11, 210, East St. Louis, Ill.

Vederian Lowe, og, 6-5, 330, Auburn HS, Rockford, Ill.

Marc Mondesir, olb, 6-2, 210, St. Rita HS, Chicago, Ill.

Olalere Oladipo, de, 6-4, 235, Huntley HS, Huntley, Ill.

Alex Palczewski, ot, 6-6, 270, Prospect HS, Mount Prospect, Ill.

Deon Pate, de, 6-3, 243, Trinity Christian Academy, Jacksonville, Fla.

Del’Shawn Phillips, lb, 6-1, 230, Detroit Cass Tech/Garden City CC, Highland Park, Mich.

Bobby Roundtree, de, 6-5, 215, Largo HS, Largo, Fla.

Ricky Smalling, wr, 6-1, 200, Brother Rice HS, Chicago, Ill.

Kendall Smith, wr, 6-1, 175, Bolingbrook HS, Bolingbrook, Ill.

Cameron Thomas, qb, 6-3, 180, Marion Catholic HS, Chicago Heights. Ill.

Howard Watkins, dt, 6-5, 271, Colerain HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Hojo Watkins Jr., ol, 6-5, 280, Colerain HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Bennett Williams, cb, 6-0, 185, St. Francis HS, Mountain View, Calif.

Jamal Woods, de, 6-3, 240, Hueytown HS, Hueytown, Ala.

Illinois

John Amea, ol, 6-5, 260, De Smet Jesuit HS, Wildwood, Mo

Drew Bones, ol, 6-4, 305, Ottawa HS, Ottawa, Kansas

Kobe Buffalomeat, ol, 6-7, 285, Lawrence HS, Lawrence, Kansas

Evan Day, ol, 6-6, 290, Batavia HS, Batvia, Ill.

Andrew Edgar, wr, 6-0, 175, Saint Patrick HS, Chicago, Ill.

Trenton Hatfield, wb, 6-2, 190, Muncie Central HS, Selma, Ind.

Peyton Jones, db, 6-1, 185, Archbishop O’Hara HS, Kansas City, Mo.

Jason Lewan, dl, 6-6, 220, Yorkville HS, Yorkville, Ill.

Emmanuel Osuchukwu, wr, 6-3, 180, Calabasas HS, Calabasas, Calif.

Kentre Patterson, wr, 6-1, 175, East Lansing HS, East Lansing, Mich.

Jacob Powell, dl, 6-1, 250, Arrowhead HS, Hartland, Wis.

Brandon Price, wr, 6-5, 205, Mt. Zion HS, Mt. Zion, Ill.

John Ridgeway, ol, 6-6, 175, Bloomingto HS, Bloomington, Ill.

Ricky Rollerson, db, 5-11, 175, Bishop Dunne HS, Dallas Texas

Eric Scott, db, 6-2, 190, Basehor Linwood HS, Basehor, Kan.

Spencer Stachyra, ol, 6-4, 290, Westfield HS, Westfield, Ind.

Jalen Sutton, dl, 6-2, 215, Guyer HS, Denton, Texas

Tanner Taula, te, 6-6, 220, Blue Springs HS, Independence, Mo.

Zeke Vandenburgh, lb, 6-3, 210, Freeport HS, Freeport, Ill.

Daniel WItherspoon, ol, 6-7, 320, Washington Community HS, Washington, Ill.

Rashaun Woods, lb, 6-1, 200, Jefferson City HS, Jerfferson City, Mo.

Northern Illinois

Jacob Ballain, k, 6-0, 180, Greenwood, Ind./Whiteland HS

Jordan Cole, s, 6-3, 182, Berkeley HS, Berkeley, Mo.

Calvin Dassow, ol, 6-7, 310, Menominee Falls, Wis./Sussex Hamilton HS

Jawon Denton, de, 6-2, 210, Chicago/Morgan Park

Matt Ference, p, 5-11, 165, Lafayette High School, Wildwood, Mo.

Rayshawn Gay, lb, 6-3, 200, Maywood, Ill/Proviso East

Rodney Hall, qb, 6-2, 195, Cass Technical HS, Detroit, Mich.

Isaac Hawn, ot, 6-6, 285, St. Charles North HS, Saint Charles, Ill.

Michael Kennedy, rb, 6-2, 195, Mount Carmel HS, Chicago, Ill.

Weston Kramer, dt, 6-2, 275, Marmion Academy, Aurora, Ill.

Matt Lorbeck, ilb, 6-3, 220, Bay Port HS, Green Bay, Wis.

Jordan Nettles, rb, 5-9, 180, Romeoville HS, Romeoville, Ill.

Justin Nwachukwu, dt, 6-2, 290, El Dorado, Kan./Butler CC

Tyrice Richie, wr, 6-1, 190, Homewood-Flossmoor HS, Flossmoor, Ill.

Dennis Robinson, wr, 6-5, 205, Hollywood, Fla./South Broward

Jordan Rowell, s, 6-0, 186, Immaculate Conception HS, Elmhurst, Ill.

Connor Schneider, de, 6-3, 210, Granger, Ind./Penn HS

Liam Soraghan, te, 6-7, 220, Divine Child HS, Dearborn, Mich.

Dillon Thomas, cb, 6-2, 170, Park Hill South HS, Riverside, Mo.

Cole Tucker, wr, 6-2, 180, De Kalb HS, Dekalb, Ill.

Dexter Warren, db, 6-0, 175, Chicago/Phillips HS

Cole Webster, ot, 6-7, 270, Bettendorf HS, Bettendorf, Iowa

Devin Webster, dt, 6-2, 300, Yuma, Ariz./Arizona Western College

Northwestern

Chee Anyanwu, lb, 6-2, 190, Buford HS, Buford, Ga.

Earnest Brown IV, de, 6-5, 235, Ryan HS, Denton, Texas

Blake Gallagher, ilb, 6-0, 221, St. Sebastian’s School, Raynham, Mass.

Sam Gerak, c, 6-4, 280, Avon HS, Avon, Ohio

Austin Hiller, s, 6-1, 187, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas

Berkeley Holman, wr, 6-0, 180, St. John Bosco HS, Bellflower, Calif.

Bryce Jackson, s, 6-0, 185, Guyer HS, Denton, Texas

Jace James, wr, 6-1, 185, Glenbard North HS, Carol Stream, Ill.

Trevor Kent, de, 6-5, 242, Pittsburg HS, Pittsburg, Kan.

Charlie Kuhbander, k, 5-11, 185, Springboro HS, Springboro, Ohio

Andrew Marty, qb, 6-4, 215, Wyoming HS, Cincinnati, Ohio

Kyric McGowan, ath, 5-10, 185, Dalton HS, Dalton, Ga.

Peter McIntyre, olb, 6-2, 215, St. Johns Jesuit HS, Toledo, Ohio

Sam Miller, dt, 6-3, 260, Stratford HS, Houston, Texas

J.R. Pace, s, 6-1, 180, Woodward Academy, College Park, Ga.

Trey Pugh, te, 6-6, 220, Jonathan Alder HS, Plain City, Ohio

Cameron Ruiz, cb, 5-10, 160, Lakes Community HS, Lake Villa, Ill.

Rashawn Slater, og, 6-4, 280, Clements HS, Sugar Land, Texas

Ethan Wiederkehr, og, 6-6, 285, Shoreham-Wading River HS, Shoreham, N.Y.

Southern Illinois

Keenan Agnew, dl, 6-1, 270, De Smet Jesuit HS, Chesterfield, Mo.

Dijon Anderson, db, 5-10, 170, Warren Central HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Bryce Baringer, p, 6-3, 185, Notre Dame Prep HS, Waterford, Mich.

Makel Calhoun, lb, 6-3, 210, Pinellas Park HS, Clearwater, Fla.

Dalton Carde, ol, 6-9, 315, Bloomingdale HS, Valrico, Fla.

Lucas Davis, ol, 6-5, 280, Edwardsville HS, Edwardsville, Ill.

Max Edwards, ol, 6-6, 285, Johnston City HS, Johnston City, Ill.

Michael Elbert, s, 6-2, 180, Carl Junction HS, Carl Junction, Mo.

Calvin Francis, Jr., ol, 6-2, 330, Jones HS, Orlando Fla.

Brandon George, qb, 6-1, 202, Jones HS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Luke Giegling, lb, 6-4, 230, St. John Vianney, St. Louis, Mo.

D.J. Hampton, rb, 5-8, 175, Seminole HS, Sanford, Fla.

E’mare Hogan, ath, 5-11, 170, Dr. Phillips HS, Orlando, Fla.

Devin Jones, dl, 6-3, 265, Du Quoin, Ill. Du Quoin

Raphael Leonard, wr, 6-3, 190, Starkville HS, Starkville, Miss

Raquan LIndsey, dl, 6-3, 235, Portage HS, Portage, Ind.

Lane Pegram, te, 6-3, 210, Massac County HS, Metropolis, Ill.

Travis Pickert, te, 6-5, 225, St. James Academy, Lenexa, Kan.

Quadarius Reed, dl, 6-3, 280, Yazoo County HS, Yazoo City, Miss.

Tate Rujaqitz, dl, 6-4, 305, Edwardsville HS, Edwardsville, Ill.

Sam Skinnner, dl, 6-3, 240, Bloomingdale HS, Valrico, Fla.

Cole Steward, te, 6-4, 240, Salem Community, Salem, Ill.

Bryson Strong, lb, 5-11, 225, Althoff Catholic HS, Fairview Heights, Ill

Chucky Sullivan, dl, 6-4, 245, Jireh Prep HS, Vernon Hills, Ill.

Sam Thompson, wr, 6-1, 165, Boca Ciege HS, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Jack White, ol, 6-3, 310, Mount Carmel HS, Chicago, Ill.

Jaylin Wilson, dl, 6-4, 240, Vierra HS, Viera

INDIANA

Ball State

Christian Albright, de, 6-2, 225, North Cobb HS, Kennesaw, Ga.

Brett Anderson, cb, 5-11, 175, Grand Blanc Community HS, Grand Blanc, Mich.

Curtis Blackwell, ot, 6-5, 306, Norwell HS, Ossian, Ind.

Brock Burns, s, 6-3, 176, Hamilton Southeastern HS, Fishers, Ind.

Bryce Cosby, cb, 5-11, 170, Dupont Manual HS, Louisville, Ky.

Jimmy Daw, rb, 6-3, 195, Medina HS, Medina, Ohio

Kevin Dominique, rb, 6-0, 205, Plaquemine Senior HS, Plaquemine, La.

Erick Eldridge, ot, 6-5, 294, Southfield HS, Southfield, Mich.

Justin Gibbs, wr, 6-2, 200, Grovetown HS, Grovetown, Ga.

Justin Hall, wr, 5-10, 170, Alexander HS, Douglasville, Ga.

Myles Hannah, cb, 5-11, 172, Stephenson HS, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Zach Haynes, de, 6-3, 255, South Warren HS, Bowling Green, Ky.

Verenzo Holmes, cb, 6-0, 175, Aquinas HS, Augusta, Ga.

Caleb Huntley, rb, 6-0, 210, Locust Grove High, Locust Grove, Ga.

Markice  Hurt Jr., rb, 5-9, 183, Michigan City School, Michigan City, Ind.

Malcolm Lee, s, 6-2, 180, Baker HS, Mobile, Ala.

Hassan Littles, wr, 5-10, 175, Stone Mountain, Ga./Stephenson HS

Jake McKenzie, de, 6-4, 250, Heritage Chr Schools Inc, South Holland, Ill. 

Ethan Merriweather, wr, 6-1, 168, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.

Demetrius Murray, cb, 6-2, 170, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.

Khalil Newton, wr, 6-2, 175, Stephenson HS, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Antonio Phillips, s, 6-0, 170, Kirkwood HS, St. Louis, Mo.

Dorion Pollard, olb, 6-1, 215, Hinsdale Central HS, Hinsdale, Ill.

Shahid Reece, olb, 6-0, 220, Archbishop Rummel HS, Metairie, La.

Michael Robinson, olb, 6-1, 205, Allatoona HS, Acworth, Ga.

David Rueth, olb, 6-1, 205, Archbishop Alter HS, Kettering, Ohio

Poni Tu’uta, dt, 6-4, 290, John Curtis Christian, New Orleans, La.

Indiana

Thomas Allen, lb, 6-3, 235, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.

Britt Beery, wr, 6-6, 270, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.

Juwan Burgess, db, 6-1, 185, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.

De’Morreal Burnam, lb, 6-2, 215, Salem HS, Conyers, Ga.

Morgan Ellison, rb, 6-1, 227, Pickerington HS Central, Pickerington, Ohio

Bryant Fitzgerald, db, 6-0, 200, Avon HS, Avon, Ind.

Tyrese Fryfogle, wr, 6-2, 205, George County HS, Lucedale, Miss.

Juan Harris, dl, 6-3, 370, Parker HS, Janesville, Wis.

Peyton Hendershot, te, 6-4, 227, Tri-West Jr-Sr HS, Lizton, Ind.

LaDamion Hunt, db, 6-0, 180, Carrollton HS, Carrollton, Ga.

Caleb Jones, ol, 6-8, 370, Lawrence North HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Tyler Knight, ol, 6-4, 275, Northside Christian School, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Raheem Layne, db, 6-1, 185, Sebastian River HS, Sebastian, Fla.

Mike McGinnis, lb, 6-2, 235, Allentown HS, ASA NY College, Allentown, NJ

Leshaun Minor, dl, 6-3, 285, Ben Davis HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Craig Nelson, rb, 5-10, 185, Booker T Washington HS, Miami Fla

Whop Philyor, wr, 5-11, 185, Plant Senior HS, Tampa, Fla.

Tramar Reece, dl, 6-4, 220, Clearwater HS, Clearwater, Fla.

Nick Tronti, qb, 6-2, 215, Ponte Vedra HS, Ponte Vedra, Fla.

Haydon Whitehead, p, 6-2, 195, McKinnon Secondary, Melbourne, Canada

Michael Ziemba, ath, 6-3, 260, Lake Mary HS, Lake Mary, Fla.

Indiana State

Henrik Barndt, de, 6-5, 250, Ralston Valley HS, Arvada, Colo.

Trashawn Britt Jr., ol, 6-5, 300, Brownsburg HS, Brownsburg, Ind

Jackson Byrne, ol, 6-4, 270, West Washington HS, New Albandy, Ind.

Khalif Copeland, db, 5-10, 177, Willowbrook, HS, Villa Park, Ill.

Ethan Cox, lb, 6-4, 215, Terre Haute South HS, Terre Haute, Ind.

Kyle Erickson, ol, 6-4, 295, East Carolina, Fayetteville, N.C.

Frederick Fabricius, ol, 6-6, 305, La Lumiere HS, LaPorte, Ind.

Ricky Gibson, ol, 6-3, 290, Barron Collier HS, Naples, Fla.

Dante Hendrix, wr, 6-2, 175, Randall K. Cooper HS, Florence, Ky.

Corey Hicks, db, 5-11, 180, Monroe College, Tampa, Fla.

Mariel Jennings, wr, 6-3, 185, Fork Union Military Academy, Richmond, Va.

Peterson Kerlegrand, rb, 5-9, 180, Concordia Lutheran HS, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Stephon Mayes, olb, 6-1, 241, Louisville Male HS, Louisville Ky.

Titus McCot, rb, 5-10, 187, Center Grove HS, Greenwood, Ind.

Rontrez Morgan, wr, 5-11, 165, Oakleaf HS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Max Morgan-Elliot, ol, 6-3, 270, Wayne HS, Huber Heights, Ohio

Rajshawn Mosley, dl, 6-2, 280, Northern Illinois, Indianapolis, Ind.

Cade Peratt, te, 6-3, 225, Ralston Valley HS, Arvada, Colo.

Jay Perras, ol, 6-4, 302, Neenah, Neenah, Wis.

Kris Reid, olb, 6-2, 205, St. Joseph HS, Bellwood, Ill.

Tommy Richardson, lb, 6-2, 235, Bloomington South HS, Bloomington, Ind.

Jean Sanon, db, 5-6, 160, Immokalee HS, Immokalee, Fla.

DeMarquez Trotter, db, 5-10, 175, East Nashville Magnet HS, Nashville Tenn.

Tynam Williams, te, 6-3, 225, New Prairie HS, LaPorte, Ind.

Notre Dame

David Adams, lb, 6-2, 225, Central Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Aaron Banks, ol, 6-5, 320, El Cerrito Senior HS, El Cerrito, Calif.

Avery Davis, qb, 6-0, 192, Cedar Hill HS, Cedar Hill, Texas

Jonathan Doerer, k, 6-3, 188, South Mecklenburg HS, Charlotte, N.C.

Darnell Ewell, dl, 6-4, 280, Lake Taylor HS, Norfolk, Va.

Jordan Genmark-Heath, saf, 6-2, 205, Cathedral Catholic HS, San Diego, Calif.

Dillan Gibbons, ol, 6-4, 310, Central Catholic HS, Clearwater, Fla.

Robert Hainsey, ol, 6-5, 270, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Kurt Hinish, dl, 6-2, 285, Central Catholic HS, Pittsburgh, Pa.

C.J. Holmes, ath, 6-0, 196, Cheshire Academy, Cheshire, Conn.

Cole Kmet, te, 6-4, 235, St. Viator HS, Arlington Hts, Ill.

Josh Lugg, ol, 6-6, 280, North Allegheny SHS, Wexford, Pa.

Jonathon MacCollister, dl, 6-3, 244, Bishop Moore Catholic HS, Orlando, Fla.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, lb, 6-2, 205, Bethel HS, Hampton, Va.

Isaiah Robertson, saf, 6-1, 195, Neuqua Valley HS, Naperville, Ill.

Myron Tagovailoa, dl, 6-4, 250, Kapolei HS, Kapolei, Hawaii

Kofi Wardlow, dl, 6-3, 210, St. John’s College HS, Washington, D.C.

Drew White, lb, 6-1, 220, St. Thomas Aquinas HS, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Brock Wright, te, 6-5, 240, Cy-Fair HS, Cypress, Texas

Michael Young, wr, 5-10, 178, Destrehan HS, Destrehan, La.

Purdue

Jacob Abrams, db, 6-2, 185, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.

Griffin Alstott, qb, 6-2, 195, Northside Christian School, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Derrick Barnes, lb, 6-1, 235, Holy Cross HS, Covington, Ky.

Keyron Catlett, wr, 5-10, 170, Chrst Co HS, Hopkinsville, Ky.

Allen Daniels, dl, 6-2, 310, Dacula HS, Dacula, Ga.

D.J. Edwards, wr, 6-2, 180, Palm Beach Lakes HS, West Palm Beach, Fla.

Tyler Hamilton, wr, 5-9, 165, Hilton Head HS, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Kai Higgins, de, 6-4, 245, Chaffey College, Pomona, CA

Jalen Jackson, ol, 6-6, 260, Grayson HS, Loganville, Ga.

Jalen Jackson, og, 6-3, 260, McEachern HS, Powder Springs, Ga.

T.J. Jallow, cb, 6-2, 205, East Mississippi C.C., Olive Branch, Miss

Cornel Jones, lb, 6-2, 230, Miami Central, Miami FL

Tobias Larry, lb, 6-1, 200, Kathleen Senior HS, Lakeland, Fla.

Dedrick Mackey, db, 5-11, 165, Booker T. Washington HS, Miami, Fla.

Robert McWilliams, de, 6-4, 210, Coral Gables Senior HS, Coral Gables, Fla.

Darius Pittman, te, 6-3, 235, St Stanislaus Bay Saint Louis, Miss.

Giovanni Reviere, dl, 6-5, 270, McCallie HS,

Nick Sipe, qb, 6-4, 190, Villa Park HS, Villa Park, Calif.

Ethan Smart, ol, 6-6, 290, Northeast Mississippi  C.C.,Southaven, Miss.

Mark Stickford, olb, 6-6, 260, Carmel HS, Carmel, Ind.

DJ Washington, ol, 6-4, 275, Ballard, Louisville, KY

Terry Wright, wr, 5-11, 170, Coffeyville C.C., Memphis, Tenn.

Isaac Zico, wr, 6-0, 190, Georgia Military College, Milledgeville, Ga.

MORE

Topics:
Education News Latest News Local News NCAA Football Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » College Football National Signings
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News