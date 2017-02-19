3:31 am, February 19, 2017
56° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Carbon monoxide in DC…

Carbon monoxide in DC apartment sends 4 to hospital

By Abigail Constantino February 19, 2017 2:25 am 02/19/2017 02:25am
Share

WASHINGTON — Two adults and two children are in the hospital after D.C. firefighters found high levels of carbon monoxide Sunday morning at an apartment in Northeast.

The adults were treated for elevated levels of carbon monoxide, and the children were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

The levels have dropped, as firefighters ventilated the unit and continue to monitor the readings.

The source of the carbon monoxide leak was the water heater, D.C. Fire said.

The apartment is on the 700 block of 51st Street Northeast.

WTOP’s Sae Robinson contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
apartment carbon monoxide dc DC Fire and EMS Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Carbon monoxide in DC…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News