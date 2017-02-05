4:35 pm, February 5, 2017
Blackburne-Ribsby to become DC Court of Appeals chief judge

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — District of Columbia Court of Appeals Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby will be the court’s next chief judge.

The District of Columbia Judicial Nomination Commission announced Blackburne-Rigsby’s selection earlier this week. She will take over the role when the current chief judge, Eric T. Washington, steps down in March.

Blackburne-Rigsby was appointed to her current job in 2006 by President George W. Bush. She previously served as a D.C. Superior Court judge for six years and a magistrate judge for five years.

She is a graduate of Duke University and earned her law degree from Howard University.

