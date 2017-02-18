8:00 pm, February 18, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

AP source: Senators want materials saved for Russia probe

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 7:41 pm 02/18/2017 07:41pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate intelligence committee is sending formal requests to more than a dozen organizations, agencies and individuals asking them to preserve all materials related to a probe the panel is conducting on Russian hacking in the 2016 election and related issues.

A Senate aide tells The Associated Press that the committee chairman, Republican Richard Burr, and its vice chairman, Democrat Mark Warner, sent out letters on Friday. That’s the day committee members received a classified briefing from FBI Director James Comey.

On Thursday, Senate Democrats wrote the White House and law enforcement agencies seeking assurances that they are preserving all materials related to contacts individuals associated with President Donald Trump had with Russians.

The aide isn’t authorized to discuss the issue and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

