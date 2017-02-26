12:41 pm, February 26, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Actor and director Bill Paxton has died at age 61 due to complications from surgery.

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Aide: Trump not elected…

Aide: Trump not elected to spend time with reporters, celebs

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 12:18 pm 02/26/2017 12:18pm
FILE - In this April 30, 2011, file photo Donald Trump, left, and Melania Trump arrive for the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington. President Donald Trump says he won't be attending the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner this spring. In a tweet on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, the president doesn't give a reason but says he wishes "everyone well and have a great evening!" The annual fundraiser for college scholarships mixes politicians, journalists and celebrities. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says that when President Donald Trump skips the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, expect him to spend that Saturday night in April “focused on what he can to do to help better America.”

The dinner attracts politicians, journalists and celebrities and is typically attended by the president, who’s often roasted.

Trump isn’t saying why he won’t be there. He has railed against “the fake news media,” saying it is “the enemy of the American people.”

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says it’s “kind of naive of us to think that we can all walk into a room for a couple of hours and pretend that some of that tension isn’t there.”

She tells ABC’s “This Week” that Trump wasn’t elected “to spend his time with reporters and celebrities.”

