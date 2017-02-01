3:06 pm, February 7, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » 1 hurt after car…

1 hurt after car collides with firetruck en route to blaze

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 12:38 pm 02/06/2017 12:38pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say one person has been seriously injured after a vehicle and firetruck crashed as the truck was on its way to a blaze in southeast Washington.

District fire officials say it happened early Monday. The firetruck was headed to the scene of the fire when it collided with the vehicle.

Officials say no firefighters were injured, but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle and firetruck to crash.

Authorities say building where the blaze occurred appears to be vacant and was in poor condition with holes in the floors. No one was hurt in the fire.

Topics:
car crashes into fire truck crime dc Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » 1 hurt after car…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News