1 hurt after car collides with firetruck en route to blaze

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say one person has been seriously injured after a vehicle and firetruck crashed as the truck was on its way to a blaze in southeast Washington.

District fire officials say it happened early Monday. The firetruck was headed to the scene of the fire when it collided with the vehicle.

Officials say no firefighters were injured, but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

It was not immediately known what caused the vehicle and firetruck to crash.

Authorities say building where the blaze occurred appears to be vacant and was in poor condition with holes in the floors. No one was hurt in the fire.