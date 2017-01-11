3:35 pm, January 11, 2017
World Series champion Cubs to visit White House on Monday

By The Associated Press January 11, 2017 3:18 pm 01/11/2017 03:18pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The World Series champion Chicago Cubs have accepted President Barack Obama’s invitation and will visit the White House on Monday.

White House press secretary Josh Earnest said Wednesday that Obama is “really looking forward to it” and that any sports fan could appreciate “the historic run that the Chicago Cubs had through the playoffs and to a World Series title this year.”

The president invited the Cubs shortly after they beat the Cleveland Indians to end a title drought that dated to 1908. Obama has a home in Chicago and is a fan of the White Sox, but he rooted for the North Siders since his favorite team didn’t make the playoffs.

The visit will come just days before Obama leaves office. The president also hosted the Chicago Blackhawks after their three Stanley Cup championships since 2010, along with other championship teams from college and the U.S pro leagues.

