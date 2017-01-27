Toddler wanders off from DC school during nap time

WASHINGTON (AP) — A mother is demanding answers after her 3-year-old daughter managed to wander away from a Washington public school for several minutes.

WRC-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jms8Lf) the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at the Wheatley Education Campus in northeastern Washington.

The child’s mother, Jasmine Dolberry, says school officials told her in a meeting Thursday that her daughter managed to walk out of the building during nap time. The school said one of the teachers left the classroom and the teacher’s aide stayed in the class.

The aide then noticed the child was gone.

The child remained missing until she was found by a stranger and returned to the campus.

A representative for D.C. Public Schools says officials are investigating the incident.

