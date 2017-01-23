5:00 pm, January 25, 2017
This new D.C. business wants to make workplace culture more inclusive

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 23, 2017 5:00 am 01/23/2017 05:00am
A new business built to help other businesses improve workplace culture just launched in Washington.

Civil rights attorney Cyrus Mehri and pay equity expert Pamela Coukos recently co-founded Working IDEAL — an acronym for inclusion, diversity, equity, access and leadership — through which they will advise corporations, universities, unions, nonprofits and other groups that want to strengthen those areas.

Washington is “prime for this kind of work,” Mehri said, from progressive organizations that “still struggle with issues of diversity and inclusion” to leaders who “want to be on the cutting edge of the latest ideas.”

Their decision to launch now comes as the presidential transition “has created an interesting context,” Coukos said, where a desire to create an inclusive culture and protect diverse perspectives in the workplace “is really going to be important.”

The co-founders’ first major move was submitting ideas to the Securities and Exchange Commission in response…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

