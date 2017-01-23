This new D.C. business wants to make workplace culture more inclusive

A new business built to help other businesses improve workplace culture just launched in Washington.

Civil rights attorney Cyrus Mehri and pay equity expert Pamela Coukos recently co-founded Working IDEAL — an acronym for inclusion, diversity, equity, access and leadership — through which they will advise corporations, universities, unions, nonprofits and other groups that want to strengthen those areas.

Washington is “prime for this kind of work,” Mehri said, from progressive organizations that “still struggle with issues of diversity and inclusion” to leaders who “want to be on the cutting edge of the latest ideas.”

Their decision to launch now comes as the presidential transition “has created an interesting context,” Coukos said, where a desire to create an inclusive culture and protect diverse perspectives in the workplace “is really going to be important.”

The co-founders’ first major move was submitting ideas to the Securities and Exchange Commission in response…

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments