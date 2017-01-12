The Latest: Housing pick mentions neurosurgeon background

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on activities in Congress (all times EST):

10:59 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for housing secretary says he chuckles when people question how his career as a neurosurgeon applies to running a government agency.

Ben Carson says the brain is capable of amazing things.

Carson says at his Senate confirmation hearing that a good CEO doesn’t know everything about running a particular business. But he says a good CEO knows how to pick people and use their talents.

Carson says he’s been fortunate to move from the bottom up in life. He says true compassion is putting people in a situation where they can feel good about where they are going.

10:50 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to be defense secretary is telling senators the military isn’t robust enough to deal with the wide range of threats the U.S. is facing.

James Mattis is a retired Marine Corps general. He’s testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Senator John McCain of Arizona says he thinks deterrence is critical, and that requires the strongest armed forces. McCain asked Mattis, “Do we have that?”

Mattis responded, “No sir.”

Trump pledged during the presidential campaign to rebuild the military services and eliminate the strict, across-the-board spending limits that have constrained the defense budget.

10:41 a.m.

Electricity is out in two Senate office buildings, interrupting a hearing for President elect-Donald Trump’s nominee to be CIA director.

A spokesman for the Architect of the Capitol says power is out in most of the Hart Senate Office Building and in some of the adjacent Dirksen building. Crews are working to restore power.

The confirmation hearing for congressman Mike Pompeo of Kansas is being moved to a new room.

10:37 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for defense secretary says Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to break NATO.

Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis tells the Senate Armed Services Committee that America’s key alliances are under the biggest attack since World War II.

He says “history isn’t a straitjacket,” but that it is a guide for dealing with Moscow. Mattis says there have been many attempts by the U.S. over the years to reset relations with Russia, but the list of successes is short.

Mattis is recommending the U.S. to take military, economic and diplomatic steps “to defend ourselves where we must.”

10:36 a.m.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is introducing Ben Carson as having the values, compassion and drive needed to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Carson is appearing before a Senate committee for his confirmation hearing. Rubio ran against Carson for the Republican presidential nomination. He says he got to know Carson well during the election.

Rubio says Carson is a leader who knows how to overcome tough obstacles. He says people have literally put their lives in his hands as a neurosurgeon.

10:30 a.m.

The lights went out in a Senate hearing room when the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee mentioned Russia.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner was delivering opening remarks for the confirmation hearing for Republican congressman Mike Pompeo of Kansas, Donald Trump’s pick to run the CIA.

The committee went into recess as senators waited for the lights to come back on.

Warner’s remarks were on the committee’s promise to review the intelligence behind an assessment that Russia, and specifically President Vladimir Putin, interfered in the presidential election in an effort to get Trump elected.

10:40 a.m.

Donald Trump’s pick to run the CIA is taking a tough stand against Russia and distancing himself from the president-elect.

Congressman Mike Pompeo (pahm-PAY’-oh) is a four-term Kansas conservative. Pompeo is appearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee amid a testy standoff between Trump and the spy community over Russian activities during the presidential election.

Pompeo says in opening remarks that Russia has reasserted itself aggressively by invading and occupying Ukraine, threatening Europe and doing what he calls “nothing” to help defeat Islamic State militants.

Trump is calling for warmer relations with Moscow.

Ironically, the lights in the committee room went out when Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia mentioned Russia in his opening statement.

9:58 a.m.

The top Democrat in the Senate says he will oppose the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says in a statement that although the Alabama senator is a colleague and friend, Schumer has no confidence that Sessions has the ability to defend the rights of all Americans.

Schumer also says he doubts that Sessions can be an independent check on the incoming Trump administration. He says he is deeply concerned about Sessions’ views on immigration.

Schumer worked on the bipartisan comprehensive immigration bill in 2013 that had a path to citizenship for the 11 million immigrants living here illegally. Sessions opposed the bill.

9:14 a.m.

A congressman who was wheeled out of the Capitol in a stretcher on Wednesday night is recuperating in a Washington area hospital, and tests show that “acute digestive flare-up” is responsible for his discomfort.

That’s the word from the chief of staff for freshman Rep. John Rutherford, a Florida Republican who previously served as sheriff in Jacksonville.

Aide Kelly Simpson says Rutherford is on his way to “a full and swift recovery” and that doctors report Rutherford’s vital signs look good. The lawmaker is expected to remain briefly in the hospital to treat inflammation.

