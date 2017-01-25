Seal pup born at National Zoo; Mom is oldest to give birth

WASHINGTON — The National Zoo has a new distinction. Its gray seal Kara is the oldest to give birth to a seal pup in a zoo.

A new seal pup came into the world at 12:43 a.m. Jan. 21 and weighed 37 pounds by Jan. 24.

The pup is the third for Kara, 33, and dad Gunther, 26.

In a news release, the zoo said the female pup “appears to be nursing, moving and bonding well with her mom.”

The zoo is “cautiously optimistic that the pup will thrive,” and says Kara is caring for the little one without interference.

Around three weeks of age, the seal pup will wean and shed her white lanugo coat. At that stage, she will have a gray, mottled pattern like adult seals.

The pup will join the adult gray seals and two harbor seals Luke and Squeegee, on exhibit in the spring, the zoo said.

