4:31 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Seal pup born at…

Seal pup born at National Zoo; Mom is oldest to give birth

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP January 25, 2017 9:20 am 01/25/2017 09:20am
26 Shares
A gray seal pup was born at the National Zoo on Jan. 21, 2017. (Courtesy National Zoo)

WASHINGTON — The National Zoo has a new distinction. Its gray seal Kara is the oldest to give birth to a seal pup in a zoo.

A new seal pup came into the world at 12:43 a.m. Jan. 21 and weighed 37 pounds by Jan. 24.

The pup is the third for Kara, 33, and dad Gunther, 26.

In a news release, the zoo said the female pup “appears to be nursing, moving and bonding well with her mom.”

The zoo is “cautiously optimistic that the pup will thrive,” and says Kara is caring for the little one without interference.

Around three weeks of age, the seal pup will wean and shed her white lanugo coat. At that stage, she will have a gray, mottled pattern like adult seals.

The pup will join the adult gray seals and two harbor seals Luke and Squeegee, on exhibit in the spring, the zoo said.

 

 

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
colleen kelleher Latest News Local News National News national zoo seal Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » Seal pup born at…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News