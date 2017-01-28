1:45 pm, January 28, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Serena Williams defeats her sister Venus to win the Australian Open and her 23rd Grand Slam title.

Racing President hopefuls are set to run

By Jack Pointer January 28, 2017 12:57 pm 01/28/2017 12:57pm
Auditions are set for Sunday for the Washington Nationals' Racing Presidents. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON — The Nationals are hosting another presidential face-off this weekend.

This one, however, will be a decidedly bipartisan affair ( … and involve oversize heads).

Select candidates hoping to serve as George, Tom, Abe, Teddy and Bill have been invited to throw their ballcaps into the ring for the Racing Presidents audition, which will be held Sunday at the team’s youth baseball academy, 3675 Ely Place, Southeast.

As part of the audition, presidential hopefuls will do a freestyle dance, run a 40-yard dash and participate in two races from center field to first base — all in costume. They also will be asked questions by Nationals staffers.

This is a closed primary, so to speak: Participation is by invitation only, and it will not be open to the public.

But as this is an event of Nationals importance, WTOP.com will be covering it. Look for a full wrap-up on Sunday.

