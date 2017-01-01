10:39 am, January 1, 2017
1 person dead after falling down boiler shaft in NW DC, authorities say

By Hanna Choi January 1, 2017 10:07 am 01/01/2017 10:07am
WASHINGTON — A person has died after falling from a roof and down a boiler shaft in Northwest D.C., authorities said.

Officials were called to the 1500 block of North Hampshire Avenue NW at around 2:30 a.m., where they found a person who had fallen from a roof, down a boiler shaft and into the basement, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

NBC Washington reported that D.C. police received a report of an unconscious person inside an enclosed chimney area on the basement level of a building. The victim was pronounced dead on scene, they said.

A spokeswoman told NBC Washington that the fall appeared to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

The victim has not been identified.

Topics:
accident d.c. fire and ems d.c. police dupont circle fatal fall hanna choi Latest News Local News northwest dc Washington, DC News
