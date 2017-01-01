1 person dead after falling down boiler shaft in NW DC, authorities say

WASHINGTON — A person has died after falling from a roof and down a boiler shaft in Northwest D.C., authorities said.

Officials were called to the 1500 block of North Hampshire Avenue NW at around 2:30 a.m., where they found a person who had fallen from a roof, down a boiler shaft and into the basement, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Tech Rescue 1500 Block N. Hampshire Ave NW. 1 victim fell from roof down boiler shaft to basement. Victim located & being assessed by EMS. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 1, 2017

NBC Washington reported that D.C. police received a report of an unconscious person inside an enclosed chimney area on the basement level of a building. The victim was pronounced dead on scene, they said.

A spokeswoman told NBC Washington that the fall appeared to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

The victim has not been identified.

