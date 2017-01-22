3:52 pm, January 22, 2017
Nearly 230 to face rioting charges from Inauguration Day

By The Associated Press January 22, 2017 3:32 pm 01/22/2017 03:32pm
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors say most of the approximately 230 protesters arrested on Inauguration Day will be charged with felony rioting.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the offense is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. The people who were arrested are appearing in court on Saturday in Washington.

The office says most of those arrested will be released without having to post bail and must return to court in February.

The arrests took place in a four-block stretch of downtown Washington around the time of President Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

More details on arrests and charges are expected later Saturday.

Topics:
Breaking News Local News Washington, DC News
