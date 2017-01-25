4:37 pm, January 26, 2017
JBG seeking buyers for U Street development — one that could fetch a record price

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 25, 2017 2:47 pm 01/25/2017 02:47pm
The JBG Cos. is seeking buyers for a nearly 130-unit residential development along the District’s U Street corridor, a high-end multifamily project that could potentially set a new record for per-unit deals.

ARA, part of real estate services firm Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, recently began to market JBG’s 1310 U St. NW to prospective buyers. The project, which JBG is calling 13/U by virtue of its location, is the Chevy Chase developer’s latest contribution to the U Street corridor following the Atlantic Plumbing and The Shay. The offering comes ahead of its planned merger with Vornado Realty Trust’s D.C. business.

With about 16,000 square feet of retail space fully leased to tenants including Rite Aid, the project isn’t slated for completion until this spring. Seeking buyers prior to the project’s completion is a strategy JBG and other developers have used in the past to avoid the city’s Tenant Opportunity to Purchase Act process, which is only triggered once the first residents have moved…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

