Police: Injured man found at Union Station

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 9:59 am 01/24/2017 09:59am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities say an injured man was found at Union Station, but he may have been hurt somewhere else.

Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Karimah Bilal said by telephone that police were called to Union Station around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting, but she says it’s not clear whether the victim was shot or stabbed. She says it’s also unclear whether it happened at the station or if the victim was injured when he arrived there.

D.C. Fire and EMS spokesman Doug Buchanan says a man is being transported from the scene with serious injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening. He says the station wasn’t evacuated.

Topics:
