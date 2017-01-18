Inaugural protest group Disrupt J20 unveils plans

One group organizing multiple protests, a rally and march on Inauguration Day is sharing its plans. Disrupt J20 organizers said Wednesday they expect more than 5,000 demonstrators.

Signs and posters are being created for the Disrupt J20 demonstrations, march and rally ahead of and on Inauguration Day. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty)

WASHINGTON — One group organizing multiple protests, a rally and march on Inauguration Day is sharing its plans. Disrupt J20 organizers said Wednesday they expect more than 5,000 demonstrators.

There’s no one plan for the security checkpoint blockades, which will be individually organized under the Disrupt J20 umbrella, said organizer Lilly Daigle. A dozen groups representing different issues, such as Climate Justice, LGBTQ Plus and the Future is Feminist each have a decided upon a checkpoint and will choose a tactic, which Daigle said will range from symbolic to physical.

The blockades are just one effort in about 10 planned protests marches and rallies by the anti-Donald Trump group that organizer Samantha Miller said has no desire to turn violent.

“We believe this is the important work that needs to be done right now; to come together and resist the threats that are coming to our communities from the Trump administration,” Miller said.

Participants will be handing out an open letter to Trump supporters as associated groups attempt blockades at a dozen security checkpoints Friday morning.

“We just want to try to have something out there that is an attempt to reach out and build bridges because we need that,” said organizer David Thurston.

At noon Friday, Disrupt J20 will meet at Columbus Circle for a 5,000-person permitted Our Resistance march to McPherson Square where the group will rally throughout the afternoon. It’s joining up along the route near the convention center with the Occupy Inauguration marchers who also have a permit, according to Daigle.

The demonstrations do not end there. Organizer Lacy MacAuley told the press the city can expect flash mobs and spontaneous events Friday evening, likely around the Inaugural Ball locations.

Besides the Deploraball, t he group is not announcing which balls it will be protesting, but MacAuley and others are organizing protesters online using the hashtag “#ballcrusher.”

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Lacy MacAuley’s last name.

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.