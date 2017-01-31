House committee votes to look more closely at local DC laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee has voted to intervene more aggressively into District of Columbia government operations than Congress has in decades, but the city’s delegate to Congress says home-rule advocates shouldn’t despair.

The House Oversight Committee voted Tuesday to adopt a two-year agenda that calls for it to review District laws and spending decisions to make sure they are “in line with Congressional mandates and federal law.”

The committee will also take up a measure on Thursday that would invalidate a new city law that allows terminally ill patients to take their own lives with the aid of a doctor.

But Democratic Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton says she was encouraged by Republicans who pledged at Tuesday’s committee meeting to find common ground with local leaders on local issues.

