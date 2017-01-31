9:42 am, February 1, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington, DC News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » House committee votes to…

House committee votes to look more closely at local DC laws

By The Associated Press January 31, 2017 4:26 pm 01/31/2017 04:26pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee has voted to intervene more aggressively into District of Columbia government operations than Congress has in decades, but the city’s delegate to Congress says home-rule advocates shouldn’t despair.

The House Oversight Committee voted Tuesday to adopt a two-year agenda that calls for it to review District laws and spending decisions to make sure they are “in line with Congressional mandates and federal law.”

The committee will also take up a measure on Thursday that would invalidate a new city law that allows terminally ill patients to take their own lives with the aid of a doctor.

But Democratic Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton says she was encouraged by Republicans who pledged at Tuesday’s committee meeting to find common ground with local leaders on local issues.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Congress News D.C. home rule eleanor holmes norton Government News Latest News Local News Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Washington, DC News » House committee votes to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Fun things to do in February

With the second month of 2017 around the corner, see what events will be happening around town.

Recommended
Latest

Washington, DC News